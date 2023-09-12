Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Amerikaanse aandele daal terwyl beleggers wag op Apple-gebeurtenis en inflasiedata

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
Amerikaanse aandele daal terwyl beleggers wag op Apple-gebeurtenis en inflasiedata

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Bron:
Yahoo Finansies

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments