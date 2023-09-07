Die gemiddelde voltooiingstyd vir Starfield Main Quest

According to How Long To Beat, the average player of Starfield, the latest role-playing game from Bethesda, takes around 18 hours to complete the main quest. This estimation is based on a modest sample size of 72 gamers. However, it should be noted that these numbers may not be entirely representative, as the players in this pool are likely to be particularly enthusiastic and dedicated, given that Starfield is still a hot release.

Additionally, if players were to complete both the main quest and major side quests, it would take them approximately 49 hours. This estimate assumes that players are fully engaged in exploring all aspects of the game.

It is important to consider that these numbers are subject to change as more players share tips and discover hidden quests or secrets within the game. As the community comes together to uncover new content, the average completion time may increase and the time for a “completionist” playthrough may decrease.

Bethesda head of publishing, Pete Hines, shared that for him personally, it took around 130 hours for Starfield to fully engage him. This highlights the depth and content richness of the game beyond just the main quest.

While Starfield may seem familiar to fans of Bethesda’s previous games like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls, this familiarity can provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Just like a warm bowl of oatmeal, Bethesda’s open-world adventures offer a sense of comfort and familiarity that players often find appealing.

In conclusion, the average completion time for Starfield’s main quest is estimated to be around 18 hours. However, players can expect a longer gameplay experience if they aim to complete both the main quest and major side quests. As more players explore the game and share their experiences, the average completion time may change. Despite similarities to previous Bethesda titles, Starfield promises to offer a unique and engaging experience for players.

