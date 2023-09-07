Raised Enlightened vs Raised Universal: Watter eienskap moet jy in Starfield kies?

When creating your character in Starfield, most traits can be combined. However, Raised Enlightened and Raised Universal are mutually exclusive, requiring you to make a choice between them. Each trait offers unique benefits and bonuses, making it essential to understand the differences before making a decision.

Let’s start with Raised Enlightened. By choosing this trait, your character will receive a permanent increase of 10 points in HP, enhancing your durability during combat encounters. This bonus is particularly useful for defensive playstyles that involve taking cover often. Additionally, you’ll gain access to a special chest at the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis, which contains valuable items such as the Settler Poncho, medical packs, penicillin, water drink pack, and Charity in a Godless Universe books.

On the other hand, selecting Raised Universal grants your character a permanent 5% increase in O2 recovery. This bonus is beneficial for players who prefer aggressive playstyles or long-ranged sharpshooting approaches. You’ll also have the opportunity to unlock a unique chest at the Sanctum Universal Embassy in New Atlantis’ MAST District. Inside, you’ll find the Festive Neocity Poncho, medical packs, Addichrone, Boom Pop! Orange, and Sanctum Universum books.

Based on personal experience, an offensive playstyle is highly effective in Starfield, making Raised Universal the recommended choice for the extra O2 recovery. However, both traits offer valuable benefits, and regardless of your decision, you’ll receive a stylish outfit and useful healing items.

Starfield is an exceptional game for fans of space exploration, deep RPG gameplay, and the sci-fi genre. It is available on Xbox and PC platforms.

Bronne:

– Charity in a Godless Universe, Part I-IV

– Sanctum Universum, Vol I-III