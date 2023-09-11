Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Kom na PS5 en Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Kom na PS5 en Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Bronne: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Bekendstelling van Transit: 'n Inprop vir naatlose liedjie-oorgange

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

WhatsApp ontken verslae oor die bekendstelling van advertensies, stel WhatsApp-kanale-funksie bekend

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Bekendstelling van Transit: 'n Inprop vir naatlose liedjie-oorgange

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

WhatsApp ontken verslae oor die bekendstelling van advertensies, stel WhatsApp-kanale-funksie bekend

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments