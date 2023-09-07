Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

SK C&C werk saam met Yonsei Universiteit om kundiges in digitale vervaardiging te ontwikkel

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
SK C&C werk saam met Yonsei Universiteit om kundiges in digitale vervaardiging te ontwikkel

SK C&C, a digital solutions provider in South Korea, has announced a partnership with Yonsei University to launch a master’s degree program in digital manufacturing. The program aims to meet the growing demand for experts in this field within SK Group’s main sectors, including semiconductors, secondary batteries, bio, energy, and materials.

The agreement was signed between SK C&C President Yoon Poong-young and Yonsei President Suh Seoung-hwan. The program, affiliated with Yonsei’s College of Engineering, will focus on manufacturing with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and logistics automation.

The curriculum will be developed by professors from various departments, such as mechanical and chemical engineering, biotechnology, AI, and industrial and electrical engineering. The program will begin in January and will recruit its first class by assessing the needs of approximately 200 affiliates of SK Group.

This full-time, one-year course will provide a salary to enrolled employees, ensuring their financial security throughout the program. Following the completion of the coursework, students will work for a company while working on their theses.

With the current disruptions in global supply chains, there is a greater need for companies to enhance their digital manufacturing competitiveness, particularly in sectors like semiconductors and batteries. The partnership between SK C&C and Yonsei University aims to address this need by fostering customized talent.

Overall, the collaboration between SK C&C and Yonsei University will play an essential role in developing experts in digital manufacturing, providing a valuable resource for SK Group and other companies in South Korea’s technology-driven industries.

Bronne:
– http://www.hankyung.com
- Definisies:
– SK C&C: SK C&C is a digital solutions provider in South Korea.
– Yonsei University: Yonsei University is a prestigious university located in Seoul, South Korea.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

BBC Studios Distribution: A Commercial Arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Hot Wheels Unleashed: 'n Briljante Arcade Racer wat verwagtinge oortref

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Hoe Samsung die standaard vir Android-slimhorlosies stel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die rol van mobiele POS-terminale in die digitale transformasie van Noord-Amerikaanse kleinhandel

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

BBC Studios Distribution: A Commercial Arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Hot Wheels Unleashed: 'n Briljante Arcade Racer wat verwagtinge oortref

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Hoe Samsung die standaard vir Android-slimhorlosies stel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments