Vrou steel iPhone 14 in bisarre wet wat op video vasgevang is

ByRobert Andrew

September 6, 2023
In a viral video captured in China, a woman identified as Qui was seen stealing an iPhone 14 Plus from an electronics store. The video shows Qui checking out the phone and appearing shocked at the price. She then proceeds to bite through the anti-theft cable and quickly throws the stolen iPhone into her purse before leaving the store. It is unclear whether the store is an official Apple establishment or a third-party electronics store.

The iPhone 14 Plus that Qui stole was priced at 7,000 yuan, equivalent to $960, in the Chinese store. The store staff noticed the missing phone approximately 30 minutes after Qui’s departure. Thanks to the security camera footage, the police were able to identify and arrest Qui outside her home within just half an hour.

Qui admitted to the authorities that she stole the phone because she deemed it too expensive. According to Zhang Jinhong, a police officer involved in the case, Qui pretended to browse around the store before carrying out the act. Although the store’s alarm went off during the theft attempt, the staff failed to notice anything unusual.

Chinese social media users have had mixed reactions to the incident. Some commented on the quality of the anti-theft cable, suggesting that it could be easily bitten through. Others expressed surprise that Qui didn’t consider the numerous surveillance cameras in the store.

