SAP bekom LeanIX, wat digitale transformasie-aanbieding verbeter

SAP, the global ERP software giant, is set to acquire LeanIX, a German software company and one of its partners. This acquisition aims to strengthen SAP’s digital transformation offerings for CIOs. The deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year, with no financial terms disclosed.

Founded in 2012 and based in Bonn, Germany, LeanIX has over 500 employees and is currently privately owned by a group of investors. The company raised $80 million in its last funding round in 2020. LeanIX offers software that helps businesses visualize and manage their IT application environment. It enables tech leaders to identify and address applications that may become obsolete and plan new architectures and software deployments.

LeanIX’s software will be integrated with Signavio, a business process management company that SAP acquired in 2021. SAP states that many CIOs rely on LeanIX’s offerings as part of their digital transformation journey with the RISE with SAP solution. The integration will provide SAP customers with enhanced clarity on their IT landscapes and enable better business transformations.

LeanIX will continue to be available as a standalone product for non-SAP customers. The company works with over 1,000 enterprise clients worldwide and recently launched an AI assistant to provide customers with more automated options.

André Christ, CEO and co-founder of LeanIX, expressed that the integration of LeanIX’s comprehensive view of IT applications and business processes will accelerate modernization and reduce transformation risks for their customers. Mina Mutafchieva, a partner at Dawn Capital, one of LeanIX’s investors, commended LeanIX’s vision and execution, highlighting the impact of its product suite and partnership.

This acquisition is part of SAP’s efforts to stay relevant to its clients as more businesses shift workloads to the cloud. SAP faces competition from major public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. In response, SAP has been embracing AI and introducing new automated products for its clients.

