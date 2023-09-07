Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Samsung onthul 98-duim 8K-TV by CEDIA Expo

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Samsung onthul 98-duim 8K-TV by CEDIA Expo

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

Bronne:
PCMag

By Mampho Brescia

