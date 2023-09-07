Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Samsung stel Wear OS 4-gebaseerde One UI 5-opdatering vir Galaxy-slimhorlosies vry

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Samsung has announced the release of the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 update for its Galaxy smartwatches. The company’s collaboration with Google has allowed Samsung to provide faster updates compared to other brands. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the US is receiving the update, with other regions expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

With the new update, Samsung smartwatches are equipped with a July 2023 security patch and a range of features that enhance the functionality of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Users can now enjoy improved health features, including enhanced sleep tracking and heart monitoring data. The watch is capable of tracking heart rate based on a user’s cycling pattern, as well as providing better sleep coaching.

Additionally, users can conveniently save data from their smartwatch on Samsung Cloud and easily switch to a new phone without the need to factory reset the device. The previous models in the Galaxy Watch lineup, including the Series 5 and 6, have already received the update, making the Galaxy Watch 4 the final device to receive the One UI version.

Furthermore, for users of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5, the One UI version enables the ability to take pictures directly from the smartwatch while in the flex or tent mode.

Samsung’s collaboration with Google on the Wear OS platform aims to provide a competitive alternative to the Apple Watch, which currently dominates the smartwatch market. Furthermore, Google is also set to introduce its second-generation Pixel Watch series alongside the Pixel 8 series next month.

Source: News18 Tech, S Aadeetya

