Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Samsung werk saam met Thom Browne vir spesiale uitgawe Galaxy Z Fold 5 en Galaxy Watch 6

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Samsung werk saam met Thom Browne vir spesiale uitgawe Galaxy Z Fold 5 en Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a special edition of its latest book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition, in collaboration with Thom Browne. This limited edition smartphone offers a unique design and high-end features in addition to new accessories. The exterior of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition showcases Thom Browne’s signature design elements, such as black pebble leather, grosgrain details, and the iconic Red, White, and Blue stripes. The smartphone also comes with two leather pouch cases and a special edition S Pen.

Continuing the collaboration, Samsung has extended the Thom Browne Edition to the Galaxy Watch 6 as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition features a gold-tone body with the Thom Browne logo engraved on the side, complemented by a special watch face. The watch comes with two leather straps, one in black pebble leather and the other in Red, White, and Blue striped leather. Additionally, the buckle of the watch and the accessories, such as the travel adapter and the watch charger, also feature the signature Thom Browne colors.

Not only do the products receive special treatment, but the packaging of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition is also unique. It comes in the iconic Thom Browne briefcase, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase starting September 12 in select markets, including Korea.

Bronne:

- Source: Mention the source article’s details here.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Trident Digital Group samel $8M in saadbefondsing in om uitbreiding te ondersteun

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Google toets langer, minder advertensies op YouTube TV-toepassing

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Die drie uitdagings en oplossings om 'n meer inklusiewe digitale toekoms te bereik

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Trident Digital Group samel $8M in saadbefondsing in om uitbreiding te ondersteun

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Samsung werk saam met Thom Browne vir spesiale uitgawe Galaxy Z Fold 5 en Galaxy Watch 6

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Google toets langer, minder advertensies op YouTube TV-toepassing

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Fujifilm stel die DUVO 24-300 mm draagbare PL-monteringszoemlens bekend

September 7, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments