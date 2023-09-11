Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Baffle Inc. fokus op datasekuriteit om gapings in die mark te vul

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Baffle Inc. fokus op datasekuriteit om gapings in die mark te vul

Baffle Inc. is a company that aims to address the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on the core element of security: the data itself. While traditional security approaches have provided various angles of data protection, Baffle takes a different approach by securing data at the record level. This means that even in the event of a breach, the data remains protected through encryption or tokenization.

Historically, data protection strategies have focused on securing data at rest, particularly when data centers were vulnerable. However, with the emergence of secure cloud data centers, the threat landscape has shifted. Baffle recognized this shift and identified a gap in the protection boundary. No database vendor offered a solution to secure data in use or in memory.

Baffle’s approach also overcomes the challenges associated with traditional encryption methods, which can be cumbersome and result in operational friction. The company integrates seamlessly with data migration services like AWS Database Migration Service to ensure that data is encrypted in transit to the cloud. This end-to-end encryption process guarantees data protection from the moment it leaves the source until it arrives in the cloud.

Additionally, Baffle facilitates secure data analysis in the cloud, which is essential for organizations seeking to harness the power of their data. Cloud-based analytics tools are becoming increasingly popular, and Baffle recognizes the need to protect data during migration while allowing its analysis in the cloud. Baffle’s solution offers three transformation options: encryption, tokenization, and masking, depending on the downstream use case.

Overall, Baffle Inc. fills the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on securing the data itself. Their approach ensures that data remains protected throughout its lifecycle, including during cloud migration and analysis. With their innovative methodology, Baffle aims to provide comprehensive data security for organizations in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Source: SiliconANGLE [No URL provided]

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Apple se inruilprogram om verkope in Indië te bevorder

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Ontleding: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch gerig op 30FPS

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Ons stel die nuwe titanium iPhone 15 Pro bekend: ligter en duursaam

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Apple se inruilprogram om verkope in Indië te bevorder

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

'n Insekgrootte robot wat deur ontploffings aangedryf word, kan kruip, spring en swaar vragte dra

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Ontleding: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch gerig op 30FPS

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Ons stel die nuwe titanium iPhone 15 Pro bekend: ligter en duursaam

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments