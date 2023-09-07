Moet-eie-speletjies vir die PlayStation VR2

The PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) is an impressive piece of virtual reality hardware that offers a lightweight and stylish design. However, the true value of VR lies in the experiences you can have on the device. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of must-own games for the PSVR2.

While VR has been around for a few years, there are only a handful of games that can be considered must-have experiences. If you already own a VR device like the Oculus Quest or the original PSVR, you may already have access to some of these games. However, the PSVR2 offers a significant technological leap forward.

Unfortunately, not all essential VR games have PSVR2 versions at the moment, and the headset does not support backward compatibility. This means that classics like Beat Saber and Superhot VR are currently unavailable for the PSVR2.

However, if you already have a PS5 console and are looking to dive into the best VR experiences, there are some noteworthy titles to consider. Here are a few of them:

C-Smash VRS

C-Smash VRS is a first-person squash game that combines elements of Breakout. It offers a visually stunning experience and translates well into VR. It’s an enjoyable game that you can play for short bursts or longer sessions, featuring a solo campaign, a relaxing ‘Zen’ mode, and online multiplayer.

Demeus

Demeo is a multiplayer turn-based tactics game that replicates the feeling of playing a tabletop game with friends. The VR version offers an elaborately detailed virtual board and a fantasy world that surrounds the players. Whether you want to play solo or with friends, Demeo offers a nice and immersive experience.

Inwoner bose dorp

If you enjoy horror games, Resident Evil Village is a must-play on the PSVR2. While it might not be as terrifying as its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, it still provides a solid horror experience with larger-than-life characters, psychological horror elements, and intense action sequences. The immersion of VR adds a new layer of fear to the game.

Kajak VR: Mirage

For a more relaxing and visually stunning experience, Kayak VR: Mirage allows you to kayak through beautiful natural environments. This game offers a sense of virtual tourism, allowing players to explore places they might not have the opportunity to visit in real life.

These are just a few of the must-own games for the PSVR2. With its advanced technology and immersive experience, the PSVR2 opens up new possibilities for virtual reality gaming.

Bronne:

– C-Smash VRS: [source]

– Demeo: [source]

– Resident Evil Village: [source]

– Kayak VR: Mirage: [source]