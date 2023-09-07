Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

WSFA 12 Nuus om 6 om kommersiële gratis te wees vir NFL Seisoen Opener

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
WSFA 12 Nuus om 6 om kommersiële gratis te wees vir NFL Seisoen Opener

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Bronne:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Definisies:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Apple-aandeel daal namate China iPhone-verbod verleng

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Gaan voor die spel met EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team Web en Companion Apps

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Beleggers kommer oor China se onderdrukking van iPhone-gebruik lei tot Apple se markwaardedaling

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Apple-aandeel daal namate China iPhone-verbod verleng

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Gaan voor die spel met EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team Web en Companion Apps

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

TheScore Bet loods herfsbemarkingsveldtog wat geïntegreerde media en weddenskapervaring beklemtoon

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Verken die groei van Asië-Stille Oseaan-roeteerder- en skakelaarmark in telekommunikasie

September 7, 2023 0 Comments