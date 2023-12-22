Wetenskaplikes ontwikkel innoverende vesel vir uiterste kouebeskerming

Scientists have recently unveiled a groundbreaking development in textile technology: a fiber inspired by the structure of polar bear fur that can be used to knit garments that protect wearers from extreme cold. This new fiber, created by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is washable, durable, and provides exceptional thermal insulation.

Animal fur has long been a source of inspiration for scientists seeking to develop materials that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. In this case, the researchers mimicked the core-shell structure of polar bear fur, which consists of a porous core enclosed within a dense shell. This structure offers both thermal insulation and mechanical strength.

The innovative fiber, called EAF (polymeric aerogel fiber), was developed with pores encapsulated by a thin, stretchable rubber layer. It exhibited excellent thermal insulation properties and was mechanically robust, making it suitable for knitting or weaving into garments. Furthermore, the fiber was found to be washable and dyeable, adding to its practicality.

One notable advantage of this new fiber is its stretchability, with the ability to withstand up to 1,000 percent strain. Traditional fibers, in comparison, typically achieve only around 2 percent strain. The thermal insulation performance of the EAF fiber remained largely unaffected even after 10,000 repeated stretching cycles at 100 percent strain.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of this fiber, researchers wove a thin sweater using the EAF fibers. Despite being only one-fifth as thick as a traditional down jacket, the sweater provided comparable insulating performance. This highlights the potential for the development of multifunctional fibers that can be produced on a large scale using simple processes.

The discovery of this new fiber not only opens up possibilities for enhanced cold-weather protection in clothing but also showcases the value of studying nature to find innovative solutions for human-made materials. With further research and development, this fiber could revolutionize the textiles industry and make a significant impact on the way we dress for extreme cold environments.

In conclusion, scientists have successfully developed a versatile fiber inspired by polar bear fur that offers exceptional thermal insulation and durability. This breakthrough in textile technology has the potential to revolutionize cold-weather protection in garments and create new opportunities for multifunctional fibers in various industries.