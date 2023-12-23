KI-gegenereerde beelde: die tegnologiese vooruitgang en sosiale eksperiment

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images have made significant progress in creating hyper-realistic visuals. These advancements have caught the attention of many photographers, as AI programs continue to improve in the field of photography and videography. In the summer of 2022, AI art-generating programs like Midjourney and DALL·E 2 started gaining recognition. Although the results were initially cartoonish and lacked realism, these programs have now evolved into reproducing photorealistic images.

In just the span of twelve months, AI-generated imagery has come a long way, prompting a social experiment to determine the extent of their realism at the end of 2023. Instead of focusing on the opinions of professional photographers, the experiment aimed to gauge the perception of the average individual towards realistic yet entirely AI-created images. Would they be able to discern the lack of humanity behind these creations, or would they be fooled into believing that these were real photographs taken by professional photographers?

To conduct this experiment, a digital test was designed consisting of a mixture of real photographs taken by photographers and AI-generated images. The AI images were created using Stable Diffusion, an image-generating program. Participants were given eight seconds to view and assess each image, simulating a quick glance that most individuals would give photographs. The aim was to measure whether these images were distinguishable from those captured by real photographers.

The experiment was initiated after realizing the significant progress made by AI-generated images. Programs like Midjourney were too stylized to appear realistic, but Stable Diffusion changed the game. Implementing Stable Diffusion proved to be challenging, as it required a familiarity with programming concepts like Python, Github, Loras, style models, and variational autoencoders (VAE). Despite these complexities, the AI images were eventually rendered in the photographic styles of renowned headshot photographers Peter Hurley and Martin Schoeller.

Thorough testing and refining of the workflow were necessary to produce realistic AI-created headshots. Different models and techniques were employed to ensure the accuracy of human features like eyes, hair, and skin. Additionally, the experiment aimed to create more generic-looking people, moving away from perfect replicas of well-known individuals.

In conclusion, AI-generated images have progressed significantly, with programs like Stable Diffusion producing remarkable results. The social experiment aimed to determine the perceptiveness of individuals towards these AI creations. As AI technology continues to evolve, it poses both opportunities and challenges for the creative world.