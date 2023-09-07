Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

OpenAI kondig ontwikkelaarkonferensie aan om nuwe gereedskap en idees uit te ruil

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
OpenAI kondig ontwikkelaarkonferensie aan om nuwe gereedskap en idees uit te ruil

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

Bronne:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Google onthul Pixel 8-reeks en Pixel Watch 2 voor bekendstelling

September 7, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Neem die asblik uit: Aeolus-satelliet duik aarde toe in beheerde herbetreding

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Eerste suurstofeksperiment op Mars suksesvol voltooi, wat die weg baan vir toekomstige eksplorasie

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Revolusionerende netwerkprestasie: hoe globale RF-toetstoerusting die telekommunikasiebedryf transformeer

September 7, 2023 0 Comments