Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

OpenAI DevDay: 'n Ontwikkelaarskonferensie om nuwe gereedskap en tegnologieë ten toon te stel

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
OpenAI DevDay: 'n Ontwikkelaarskonferensie om nuwe gereedskap en tegnologieë ten toon te stel

OpenAI, the creator of OpenAIChatGPT, is set to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on November 6. The event aims to provide developers with an opportunity to engage in discussions, explore innovative ideas, and gain a sneak peek into the latest tools and technologies developed by OpenAI.

During this one-day event, OpenAI’s technical staff will lead breakout sessions for in-person attendees. Although specific details about the event itinerary and location have not been disclosed, the conference will encompass a keynote address by a prominent speaker from OpenAI. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote address will be available for streaming online.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest work to empower developers in building new applications,” stated Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. With over two million developers already utilizing OpenAI’s suite of generative AI technologies to create and enhance applications, OpenAI DevDay aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the developer community.

The conference will offer developers the opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas, pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve. Furthermore, discussions surrounding the ethical integration of generative AI into society and responsible innovation within this field are also expected to take place.

OpenAI DevDay emphasizes the importance of engaging with developers and provides a platform for knowledge sharing and exploration of new technologies. Developers can register for in-person attendance on OpenAI’s website, however, availability of spots is limited.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), often referred to as generative AI, is a branch of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of simulating human-like behavior. It involves the development of algorithms and models that can analyze and interpret data, make decisions, and perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Bronne:
– OpenAI DevDay Press Release

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

China se Huawei stel Mate 60 Pro+-slimfoon bekend vir voorverkoop

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Gebruik tegnologie: Die impak van werksmagbestuursagteware op Latyns-Amerika se telekommunikasiebedryf

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Nuwe metode gebruik dubbel-periode RR Lyr-sterre om afstande van sterrestelsels te meet

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments