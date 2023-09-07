Stadslewe

Nintendo demonstreer na bewering Nintendo Switch 2 aan ontwikkelaars by Gamescom

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Nintendo has reportedly given developers a glimpse of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 during a closed-door demonstration at Gamescom. Trusted developers were shown tech demos and an improved version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, optimized to run on the enhanced hardware of the rumored console.

According to VGC, a new Nintendo Switch is expected to be released in 2024. This revised version is said to feature an LCD screen instead of OLED and will continue to support cartridge slots for physical game releases. Developer kits for the next Nintendo Switch have already been provided to select developers, indicating that progress is going well.

The rumors of a next-generation Switch have been circulating for several years. In 2020, Bloomberg initially reported that Nintendo was working on a 4K version of the console, but the global chip shortage caused the company to reevaluate its plans. Despite reports of 11 developers receiving 4K Nintendo Switch development kits, Nintendo denied the existence of a 4K “Switch Pro”.

The existing Nintendo Switch sales have been declining recently, prompting the company to release special edition OLED versions in an attempt to boost sales. The rumored Nintendo Switch 2 with its improved hardware and updated features is expected to generate renewed interest and excitement among gamers.

Sources: Eurogamer, Windows Central, VGC, Nikkei Asia, Bloomberg

By Mampho Brescia

