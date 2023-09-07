Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Nintendo wys Switch 2 in die geheim aan ontwikkelaars

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Nintendo wys Switch 2 in die geheim aan ontwikkelaars

Nintendo has been secretly showcasing its upcoming console, Switch 2, to external developers, Eurogamer reports. According to the publication, developer presentations took place behind closed doors, where partners were shown tech demos highlighting the system’s improved performance capabilities.

One of the demos includes a boosted version of the popular launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it’s important to note that this is just a technical demonstration and not an indication of a re-release of the game.

While Nintendo has not yet publicly discussed its plans for a Switch successor, it is widely expected that the new hardware will be launched in 2024. Recent reports suggest that the system’s release is likely to happen in the latter part of next year, with development kits already in the hands of key partners. Nintendo is reportedly eager to launch the system sooner if possible.

In the meantime, Nintendo has announced an exciting lineup of games for the current Switch console, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a Super Mario RPG remake, and a new WarioWare title, all scheduled for release before the end of 2023. Additionally, 2024 will bring a new Princess Peach game and a port of Luigi’s Mansion 2. The highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 still awaits a confirmed launch date.

Nintendo has not provided any official comments or responses regarding these reports.

Bronne:
– Eurogamer

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Deense luukse kleinhandelaar verbeter bestellingsbestuur vir naatlose inkopie-ervaring

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Deity publiseer bedryfsfrekwensies vir THEOS digitale draadlose mikrofoonstelsel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Beleggers bekommerd oor China se randstene op iPhones en Dollar se herlewing

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Deense luukse kleinhandelaar verbeter bestellingsbestuur vir naatlose inkopie-ervaring

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Deity publiseer bedryfsfrekwensies vir THEOS digitale draadlose mikrofoonstelsel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Beleggers bekommerd oor China se randstene op iPhones en Dollar se herlewing

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Sterrekundiges ontdek massiewe "borrel van sterrestelsels" wat dateer uit die oerknal

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments