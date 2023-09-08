Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

Digital watchdog group Citizen Lab has reported the discovery of spyware linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices. The flaw allowed the compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim. Citizen Lab found evidence of the exploit when inspecting the Apple device of an employee from a Washington-based civil society group.

Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, emphasized the role of civil society in detecting sophisticated attacks. John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, stated, “This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks.”

Following the discovery, Apple issued new updates for its devices to address the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. The company has not provided additional comments regarding the situation. However, Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices to protect themselves from potential spyware infiltration.

NSO, the Israeli firm behind the spyware, has come under scrutiny for alleged abuses, including the surveillance of government officials and journalists. The U.S. government blacklisted NSO in 2021 due to these allegations.

It is essential for individuals and organizations to remain vigilant and promptly update their devices to ensure protection against potential cyber threats.

