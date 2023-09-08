Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Australië sal soekenjins reguleer om die deel van KI-gegenereerde materiaal vir seksuele misbruik van kinders te voorkom

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
Australië sal soekenjins reguleer om die deel van KI-gegenereerde materiaal vir seksuele misbruik van kinders te voorkom

Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, announced on Friday a new code that will require search engines such as Google and Bing to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI).

Under this code, search engines will be required to ensure that AI-generated child sexual abuse material does not appear in search results. Additionally, the code will also prohibit search engines from using AI functions that can produce deepfakes, which are synthetic versions of the same material.

The need for this code has arisen due to the rapid growth of generative AI, which creates realistic content, catching the world off guard, according to Ms. Inman Grant.

Previously, Google and Bing had drafted a code, but it did not cover AI-generated content. Therefore, Ms. Inman Grant requested them to revise the code to address this issue specifically.

This development highlights the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding internet platforms, as the proliferation of products that automatically generate lifelike content demands new regulations to combat child sexual abuse material.

The code is part of a series of safety regulations developed by the e-Safety Commissioner, which also covers social media, smartphone applications, and equipment providers. These regulations will take effect in late 2023.

Australia’s regulator is also in the process of developing safety codes for internet storage and private messaging services. However, these efforts have faced resistance from privacy advocates globally.

Bronne: Reuters

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Cruise Robotaxi Company nader regulatoriese goedkeuring vir massaproduksie van bestuurderlose voertuig

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Die verskynsel van Wordle: wenke, wenke en strategieë

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Microsoft se benadering om mededingingskwessies op te los: Ondersoeke vooruitgaan en toegewings maak

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die toekoms van finansiële transaksies: ondersoek die groei van globale voorafbetaalde kaarte en digitale beursies

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Cruise Robotaxi Company nader regulatoriese goedkeuring vir massaproduksie van bestuurderlose voertuig

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Australië sal soekenjins reguleer om die deel van KI-gegenereerde materiaal vir seksuele misbruik van kinders te voorkom

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die verskynsel van Wordle: wenke, wenke en strategieë

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments