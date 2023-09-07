Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Die Nasdaq tuimel soos die insinking van appels voortduur

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Die Nasdaq tuimel soos die insinking van appels voortduur

The Nasdaq Composite dropped roughly 1% on Thursday, with Apple leading the decline. Reports surfaced indicating that China has forbidden government officials from using iPhones and plans to extend the ban to state companies. Unemployment claims also fell to their lowest levels since February, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only index to see gains, up a modest 0.2%, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. Apple shares sank nearly 3%, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to plummet.

The decline in tech stocks was not only due to the iPhone ban in China. Gains in Treasury yields have also contributed to the downturn. Additionally, concerns about a slowdown in China’s economy have raised questions about its potential impact on the US economy.

As the September Federal Reserve meeting approaches, there is debate about whether the Fed will decide to stick with high interest rates. The recent economic data and market conditions, including the slump in tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding China, are factors contributing to this discussion.

Definisies:
– Nasdaq Composite: A stock market index that includes the stock of all the companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.
– Apple (AAPL): A multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– S&P 500: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Unemployment claims: The number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in a given week.
– Federal Reserve: The central banking system of the United States.
– Interest rates: The cost of borrowing money, typically expressed as a percentage.
– Treasury yields: The interest rates on US government debt securities.
– China trade figures: Statistics related to China’s imports and exports.
– US economy: The economic system of the United States.
– September meeting: A meeting of the Federal Reserve held in September to discuss monetary policy.

Bronne:
- Yahoo Finansies
– Other sources not provided

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

China se Huawei stel Mate 60 Pro+-slimfoon bekend vir voorverkoop

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Gebruik tegnologie: Die impak van werksmagbestuursagteware op Latyns-Amerika se telekommunikasiebedryf

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Nuwe metode gebruik dubbel-periode RR Lyr-sterre om afstande van sterrestelsels te meet

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments