Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Nuwe Motorola Moto G54 wat in Indië bekendgestel is: spesifikasies, kenmerke, prys en meer

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Nuwe Motorola Moto G54 wat in Indië bekendgestel is: spesifikasies, kenmerke, prys en meer

Motorola has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Moto G54, in India. This 5G device boasts impressive specifications and features, all at an affordable price point. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Motorola smartphone has to offer.

The Moto G54 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30 to 120Hz. This ensures a smooth and seamless viewing experience. The device also features two large stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound technology, delivering high-quality audio for an immersive entertainment experience.

In terms of design, the smartphone showcases a sleek 3D Acrylic Glass (PMMA) finish. It is available in three attractive color options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green. The device exudes a premium feel while still being budget-friendly.

Under the hood, the Moto G54 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, paired with a whopping 12GB of RAM. This ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The smartphone also comes with a generous 256GB of internal storage, allowing users to store a vast amount of data, apps, and media files.

One of the standout features of the Moto G54 is its impressive 6000mAh battery, which is supported by a 33W TurboPower charger. This means that users can enjoy long hours of usage without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

In conclusion, the new Moto G54 from Motorola packs a punch with its powerful specifications, attractive design, and long-lasting battery. With its 5G capabilities, this smartphone is sure to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for a device that offers a top-notch user experience.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Wanneer sal jou Pixel-toestel die Android 14-opdatering kry?

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Dateer jou iPhone-sagteware nou op om kritieke sekuriteitsuitbuiting te herstel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Baldur's Gate 3 kry 'n indrukwekkende PS5-poort, volgens Digital Foundry

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Wanneer sal jou Pixel-toestel die Android 14-opdatering kry?

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Dateer jou iPhone-sagteware nou op om kritieke sekuriteitsuitbuiting te herstel

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Baldur's Gate 3 kry 'n indrukwekkende PS5-poort, volgens Digital Foundry

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple-toestelle wat kwesbaar is vir nul-klik-uitbuiting wat spioenware lewer

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments