Mortal Kombat 1 onthul Megan Fox as Nitara

In the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, actress Megan Fox has been revealed as the voice and likeness behind the vampire character Nitara. This announcement comes after an advertisement featuring former wrestler Dave Bautista sparked excitement among fans. Although Fox’s involvement has taken center stage in the trailer, it is worth noting that Nitara’s return also serves as another playable fighter reveal.

Nitara, who made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, is voiced by Fox in the game. The character’s likeness appears to be based on the actress as well. Fox expressed her enthusiasm for the role, mentioning how she had “a lot of fun” playing Nitara. She also acknowledged the significance of Mortal Kombat as a staple in video game history, stating that she feels honored to be part of “one of the greatest video games of all time.”

The new trailer also features another character, Ashrah, who was previously revealed in the “official banished trailer.” Ashrah, introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception, makes an appearance in this latest trailer, further adding to the anticipation for the game’s release.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19th. Fans of the franchise can look forward to experiencing the intense gameplay and iconic characters that the series is known for. As we eagerly await the game’s release, it is clear that the inclusion of Megan Fox as Nitara has generated excitement among fans. Share your thoughts on Nitara’s return and Megan Fox’s portrayal in the comments below.

