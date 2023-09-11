Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Bekendstelling van Microsoft Designer: Die krag van KI op jou vingers

ByGabriël Botha

September 11, 2023
Bekendstelling van Microsoft Designer: Die krag van KI op jou vingers

Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered design app, has made its way to Android phones through the Google Play Store. This free app allows users to unleash the power of AI directly from their smartphones. With the Microsoft Designer app, users can remove backgrounds in photos, generate AI-based imagery, compose social media posts, resize images and designs, and much more.

Last year, Microsoft introduced its first design-focused AI-powered app, Microsoft Designer, for desktop operating systems. Now, they have expanded its availability to mobile phones, enabling users to harness Microsoft AI capabilities conveniently from their phones.

While Microsoft Designer is available for free on the Google Play Store, it seems to be compatible only with select Android phones. Tablets and foldable phones are currently not supported. Additionally, the app may not always remain free, according to reports.

However, for now, users can download the app and leverage Microsoft’s AI expertise to create a wide range of designs, including AI-generated images and social media posts embellished with AI-generated pictures.

Utilizing Microsoft Designer is simple. For instance, if you’re planning an upcoming pizza party, you can have the AI generate an Instagram Story for it. The app will offer multiple options for you to choose from, and you can further customize them using text-based prompts to guide Microsoft’s DALL-E-powered AI engine.

Microsoft highlights that the app can be utilized for any design-related task you can imagine. As you work on your creations, Microsoft’s AI will even suggest new elements based on what you’re designing, enhancing the overall professionalism of your work.

With Microsoft Designer, the power of AI is at your fingertips, allowing you to unleash your creativity and create stunning designs easily and efficiently.

Bronne:
– MSPowerUser

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Hoe om jou produktiwiteit in die werkplek te verbeter

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments