Megan Fox stem vir Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1: Embracing Her Gamer-Girl Era

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 6, 2023
Megan Fox, the American actress known for her roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, is stepping into the world of video games as she takes on the role of Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. Nitara is a vampire fighter in the iconic fighting game series, and Fox’s portrayal of the character is based on her own likeness. In a recently released trailer, Fox showcases Nitara’s skills and abilities, using her claws, fangs, and aerial prowess to defeat her opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the long-running Mortal Kombat series, which first debuted in 1992. The game will feature a new story and universe, as well as reimagined versions of beloved characters from previous games. Nitara’s inclusion adds a fresh and exciting element to the game, with Fox’s voice bringing the character to life.

For Fox, the role of Nitara seems to be a perfect fit. She has openly embraced her identity as a gamer girl, participating in gaming events and even cosplaying as iconic characters like Zelda. Furthermore, the character of Nitara aligns with the edgy and adventurous persona that Fox has cultivated over the years. As an actress who has explored darker themes in projects like Jennifer’s Body, playing a vampire in a gory video game seems like a natural progression for her.

In the trailer, Fox remarks that the role of Nitara has pushed her to delve into aspects of herself that she may not have been comfortable exploring before. However, she also expresses that she has had a lot of fun with the role and that it has allowed her to be more free with herself.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Fans of Megan Fox and the Mortal Kombat series can look forward to experiencing her portrayal of the vampire fighter Nitara in this highly anticipated game.

