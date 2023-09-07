Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Slimhuistoestelle: Handel privaatheid vir gerief?

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Slimhuistoestelle: Handel privaatheid vir gerief?

opsomming:
Research conducted by consumer rights organization Which? has revealed that many internet-connected “smart” devices that are commonly found in modern homes collect and distribute customer data to multiple corporations. The analysis examined various IoT products such as speakers, security cameras, TVs, and washing machines. It was found that these devices collected more personal data than necessary for their intended purpose, leading to concerns about privacy infringement. The main reasons for data collection were determined to be for advertising and marketing purposes. The study also highlighted that different operating systems, such as Android and iOS, resulted in different data requests from smart device owners. For instance, Google Nest products collected contacts and location data on Android but not on iOS. Concerns were raised regarding the excessive collection of data by smart cameras and doorbells, as these devices are typically associated with home security. Chinese brand Ezviz, owned by Hikvision, was identified as a prominent offender, sharing data with multiple tracking firms. Similar concerns were noted for smart TVs, which track user behavior to generate targeted ads. The Which? study called for greater transparency from companies regarding data collection and highlighted the need for consumers to be better informed about privacy implications.

Definisies:
1. IoT (Internet of Things): A network of interconnected physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies, allowing them to connect and exchange data.
2. Privacy: The state or condition of being free from intrusion or unauthorized access to personal information.
3. Data Collection: The process of gathering and storing information for analysis and later use.
4. Advertising: The practice of promoting a product, service, or concept to attract and engage a target audience.

Sources: Which?

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Beleggers maak gereed vir vlugtige einde-tot-week te midde van kommer oor China en dollarsterkte

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Apple stel belangrike opdaterings vry om iPhones teen hackers te beveilig

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Wetenskaplikes van Bangor Universiteit ontwikkel klein kernbrandstof om klein reaktors aan te dryf

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Valve ontvang radiosertifisering vir nuwe hardewareprojek in Suid-Korea

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Beleggers maak gereed vir vlugtige einde-tot-week te midde van kommer oor China en dollarsterkte

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple stel belangrike opdaterings vry om iPhones teen hackers te beveilig

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments