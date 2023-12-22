Die voortgesette werk en mylpale op die Internasionale Ruimtestasie

Summary: As the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated its 25th anniversary in orbit during the final quarter of 2023, the Expedition 70 crew continued their important tasks and experiments. Multiple spacewalks were conducted, and cargo spacecraft arrived and departed from the Station. Noteworthy milestones included the installation of a synthetic radar communications system, the release of a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology, and the inspection of an external backup radiator. Additionally, equipment replacements and preparations for future installations were carried out.

During a Russian spacewalk, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub successfully completed various tasks over a duration of seven hours and 41 minutes. Subsequently, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara conducted a spacewalk to replace a trundle bearing assembly and configure a cable interfering with a camera. The planned removal of a communications electronics box was deferred to a future spacewalk due to time constraints.

While a tool bag was accidentally lost during one of the spacewalks, the risk of it re-contacting the Station was deemed low, ensuring the safety of the crew and the ISS. Moving forward, reboost maneuvers were conducted to prepare for the arrival of the MS-25 cargo mission in December.

The CRS-29 launch, SpaceX’s 29th Commercial Resupply Services mission, successfully delivered supplies, holiday treats, and various science experiments to the ISS. Notable experiments included the ILLUMA-T Laser Communication demonstration, the Atmospheric Wave Experiment, the Gaucho Lung study, and the Aquamembrane-3 investigation.

The end of November witnessed the departure of the Progress MS-23 spacecraft and the subsequent arrival of Progress MS-25. Progress MS-25, which manually docked with the ISS after an automated rendezvous system anomaly, delivered crucial provisions for the Expedition 70 crew.

The ongoing work and milestones on the International Space Station demonstrate the continuous dedication to scientific research, maintenance, and improvements necessary for long-duration space missions. As the ISS continues its orbit around Earth, these efforts contribute to our understanding of space exploration and pave the way for future advancements in space technology.