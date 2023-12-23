Indië stel visier op die bekendstelling van sy eie ruimtestasie teen 2028

India’s space exploration efforts are set to reach new heights as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced plans to launch its first international space station by 2028. The ambitious project was revealed by ISRO Chairman S Somnath during a recent event in Ahmedabad.

Unlike existing space stations like the International Space Station (ISS), India’s space station, which will be called the Bharat Space Station, will weigh approximately 8 tonnes and be fully robotic. This development marks a significant milestone in India’s space program and showcases the country’s growing capabilities in the field of space exploration.

To support this endeavor, ISRO is also developing a new rocket that will have a payload capacity of up to 1,215 tonnes, a significant increase compared to the current 10-tonne capacity. This enhanced rocket technology will not only enable the launch of the Bharat Space Station but will also lay the groundwork for future ISRO missions, including crewed space missions planned for 2035.

In addition to the space station project, Chairman S Somnath also provided an update on the Aditya L-1 mission, which aims to study the solar atmosphere. The Aditya spacecraft is expected to reach the L-1 point, a location between the Sun and the Earth, on January 6. This mission will provide valuable insights into the dynamics of the Sun and its effects on life on Earth.

The launch of India’s own space station is a testament to the country’s dedication to space exploration and scientific advancement. By expanding its capabilities in space, India is poised to play a more significant role in international space missions and contribute to our understanding of the universe.

The development of the Bharat Space Station and the Aditya L-1 mission both highlight India’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific research and exploration. As we look towards the future, these endeavors will undoubtedly pave the way for further space discoveries and technological advancements in the years to come.