Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Staatsondersteunde hackers oortree Amerikaanse lugvaartorganisasie

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Staatsondersteunde hackers oortree Amerikaanse lugvaartorganisasie

Summary: A joint advisory by CISA, the FBI, and USCYBERCOM reveals that state-backed hacking groups have breached a U.S. aeronautical organization using exploits targeting critical vulnerabilities in Zoho and Fortinet. Although the attackers have not been identified, they are linked to Iranian exploitation efforts. The hackers gained unauthorized access to the organization’s network through vulnerabilities in Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus and a Fortinet firewall. The advisory warns that these threat groups frequently scan for vulnerabilities in unpatched devices and once they infiltrate a network, they will maintain persistence on hacked infrastructure components. Network defenders are advised to apply recommended mitigations and best practices to secure their infrastructure. This breach follows previous warnings from CISA about unpatched vulnerabilities in ManageEngine instances and the exploitation of Zoho flaws by state-backed groups. The Fortinet vulnerability, CVE-2022-42475, was also exploited in zero-day attacks against government organizations. Fortinet disclosed that additional malicious payloads were downloaded onto compromised devices during the attacks.

Definisies:
– CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency of the U.S. federal government.
– FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States.
– USCYBERCOM: United States Cyber Command, the combatant command responsible for U.S. military operations in cyberspace.
– Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus: A helpdesk and asset management software developed by Zoho Corporation.
– Fortinet: A multinational corporation that develops and sells cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls and VPNs.
– CVE: Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, a list of publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Bronne:
– CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
– FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation
– USCYBERCOM: United States Cyber Command
– Zoho Corporation
– Fortinet

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Amerikaanse kuberveiligheidsagentskap waarsku teen kritieke kwesbaarheid in Apache RocketMQ

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Glamnetics werk saam met Harry Potter vir Magical Press-On Nails

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Marvel se Spider-Man 2 beperkte uitgawe PS5-bundel: Wat jy moet weet

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Staatsondersteunde hackers oortree Amerikaanse lugvaartorganisasie

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Amerikaanse kuberveiligheidsagentskap waarsku teen kritieke kwesbaarheid in Apache RocketMQ

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Glamnetics werk saam met Harry Potter vir Magical Press-On Nails

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Marvel se Spider-Man 2 beperkte uitgawe PS5-bundel: Wat jy moet weet

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments