Apple gaan iPhone 15 en iPhone 15 Pro onthul

Apple is preparing to launch its latest additions to the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The company’s “Wanderlust” launch event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. As global demand for smartphones hits a decade-low, the event is significant for Apple. The iPhone-maker has faced its longest sales slump since 2016 after experiencing a decline in iPhone revenues.

The iPhone 15 event will be livestreamed on YouTube at 6pm BST on Tuesday, September 12. Pre-orders for the new iPhone are expected to begin on Friday, September 15, with wider availability on Friday, September 22. Apple is anticipated to introduce two models of the iPhone 15 Pro: one with a 6.1-inch display and another with a larger 6.7-inch screen. Additionally, two less powerful options, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to be launched.

One significant change in the new iPhone models is the switch from Apple’s “lightning” charging cables to USB-C, as required by an EU law aimed at standardizing chargers. USB-C offers fast-charging capabilities but might render old cables useless. Analysts suggest that the iPhone 15 series will feature an upgraded microchip, the A17 bionic, manufactured by TSMC. This advanced 3 nanometer processor is expected to enhance battery life.

In terms of design, it is expected that all iPhone models will have the “dynamic island” screen design, which replaces the notch with a punch-hole camera at the top of the phone. The entry-level iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are anticipated to feature significant camera upgrades, including a more powerful 48MP wide camera. The iPhone 15 Pro models may include a “periscope” camera lens for greater zoom capabilities. The upcoming release of iOS 17, Apple’s latest operating system, is also expected to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 15.

Aside from the iPhone, Apple is likely to upgrade its Apple Watch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 9. There are also expectations of a revamp of the AirPod headphones, as well as potential details regarding the release of the Vision Pro, Apple’s VR headset.

While the exact pricing for the iPhone 15 models has not been disclosed, it is speculated that they may be slightly more expensive than their predecessors. Last year, the iPhone 14 started at £849, while the iPhone 14 Pro model started at £1,099.

Source: [No source mentioned]