Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

iOS 17: New Passcode Reset Feature Offers 72-Hour Grace Period

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
iOS 17: New Passcode Reset Feature Offers 72-Hour Grace Period

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17, set for release in September, will introduce a convenient new feature for users who often forget their passcodes. The update will allow users to reset their iPhone or iPad’s passcode using their previous passcode within a 72-hour grace period.

In iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, after changing your device’s passcode, you will have the option to revert to your old passcode within three days. This is particularly beneficial for those prone to forgetting newly created passcodes. If you enter an incorrect passcode on your device running iOS 17, simply tap on the “Forgot Passcode?” option and select “Try Passcode Reset” to use your previous passcode to create a new one.

Furthermore, iOS 17 includes an additional security measure called the “Expire Previous Passcode Now” setting. By enabling this option, your old passcode is immediately invalidated, providing protection in case someone has gained unauthorized access. However, it is important to note that once activated, you will not be able to use your old passcode again if you forget the new one.

To enable this new feature in iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Maak instellings oop.
  2. Scroll down and select Face ID/Touch ID & Passcode.
  3. Under “Temporary Passcode Reset,” tap “Expire Previous Passcode Now”.
  4. Tap “Expire Now” to confirm.

While this passcode reset feature addresses the issue of forgotten passcodes, concerns regarding passcode security remain. Despite reports of thieves spying on iPhone users and stealing their devices to gain widespread access, Apple has not implemented any changes as of yet. To enhance security against theft, Apple advises users to switch from a four-digit passcode to an alphanumeric passcode. This can be done under Settings, in the Face ID & Passcode section, by selecting “Change Passcode.”

Sources: Wall Street Journal

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Die omstrede ontplooiing van Google se privaatheid-sandbak

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Die verborge China-blootstelling van S&P 500-aandele

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Die omstrede ontplooiing van Google se privaatheid-sandbak

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die verborge China-blootstelling van S&P 500-aandele

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Apple gaan voort om aan slimbrille saam met Vision Pro te werk

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Vooruitgang in massaspektrometrie-beeldvorming aktiveer subsellulêre kwantitatiewe analise

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments