Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Die impak van Apple se afname op marksentiment

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Die impak van Apple se afname op marksentiment

The decline of Apple (AAPL), one of the mega-cap tech companies, has sparked concerns among investors. While there has been more attention given to Apple’s decline compared to other sectors, such as transportation, which has hit a low point since August, it is worth noting that breadth in the market improved on Wednesday, following a mostly stagnant day on Tuesday. The significant influence of Apple on market indexes is evident, as the put/call ratio soared to 1.24, indicating increased market concerns.

Looking at the put/call ratios, the 21-day moving average of the exchange-traded fund put/call ratio has risen toward the upper end of the range. This shift suggests that investors are moving from a state of complacency to a more fearful mindset. Meanwhile, the market’s focus remains on the bond market, which has remained steady, leading to little change in the Daily Sentiment Indicator (DSI) at 21. However, the Oscillator has not yet cooled down, but it is expected to decline further in the coming week as the mathematical calculations behind the indicator catch up.

As the market approaches an oversold condition, it is worth noting that Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, will be observed one week from Friday on September 15th. There is a popular saying in the market: “Sell before Rosh Hashana, buy before Yom Kippur.” This saying holds true in the majority of cases, and this year it coincides with the market potentially becoming oversold in the middle of the month. If the market is lower as we approach this holiday, it is likely that commentators will attribute this to the adage and it may increase market chatter.

Sources: [TheStreet]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

China se Huawei Technologies stel Mate 60 Pro+ slimfoon bekend

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Honor 90-slimfoon sal sy debuut in Indië maak

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Google Kalender versteek nou voltooide take by verstek

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

China se Huawei Technologies stel Mate 60 Pro+ slimfoon bekend

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Honor 90-slimfoon sal sy debuut in Indië maak

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Duitse opstart finanz-markt.com stel die finansiële app "PortfolioPeak" in die Amerikaanse mark bekend

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Die verborge koste van telekommunikasiebedrog: hoe om die risiko's te identifiseer en te versag

September 8, 2023 0 Comments