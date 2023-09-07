Stadslewe

Top kamera-swaar slimfone wat in 2023 bekendgestel is: Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro, en meer

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Top kamera-swaar slimfone wat in 2023 bekendgestel is: Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro, en meer

Looking for a smartphone with top camera capabilities? Look no further than the Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Vivo V23 Pro, among others.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX707 lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Originally priced at Rs.79999, you can now find it on Amazon for Rs.41999 [source: HT Tech].

On the other hand, the Vivo V23 Pro offers a 108MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It can capture 4K videos at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it comes with a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor. While the smartphone retails for Rs.41990, you can snag it for Rs.32975 on Amazon [source: HT Tech].

These camera-heavy smartphones provide users with the ability to capture professional-quality photos and videos. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply want to up your social media game, these smartphones are sure to impress with their advanced camera capabilities.

