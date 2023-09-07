Stadslewe

HONOR bevestig die bekendstelling van HONOR 90 5G-slimfoon in Indië

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
HONOR has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated HONOR 90 5G smartphone in India. The company has revealed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on September 14th.

One of the key features that HONOR has highlighted is the inclusion of 3840Hz PWM dimming, which the company claims to be the highest dimming in the world. This technology is touted as being safe for the eyes, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for users.

Furthermore, HONOR has confirmed that the HONOR 90 5G will run on MagicOS 7.1, powered by the latest Android 13 operating system. This updated OS aims to provide a seamless experience across different platforms and devices. HONOR has emphasized its commitment to providing users with a clean user interface and avoiding unnecessary bloatware, ensuring a smooth and stable interface.

In terms of specifications, the HONOR 90 5G will feature a 1.5K resolution display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the smartphone will boast a remarkable 200MP rear camera along with a 50MP selfie camera, promising users exceptional photography capabilities.

The HONOR 90 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. More details, including the price, are expected to be unveiled during the official launch next week.

Bronne:
– HONOR Press Release

