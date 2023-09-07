A recent report from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has revealed that HMP Send, a women’s prison in Surrey, is falling behind in providing prisoners with the necessary digital skills to reintegrate into society. The lack of IT provision at the prison has been a longstanding issue, according to the IMB.

Samantha Coop, the chair of the IMB, emphasized the importance of digital skills in everyday life. She stated that prisoners who are released without these skills often face difficulties when trying to reintegrate into society. In comparison to other prisons, Send is lagging behind in addressing this issue.

The IMB report also highlighted the low number of prisoners being released on temporary license in order to secure employment. This lack of opportunities reduces their chances of successful resettlement and increases the risk of reoffending.

Despite these challenges, the report acknowledged the positive relationships between prisoners and staff at HMP Send. It commended the “great efforts” made by staff to ensure the safety of inmates and provide suitable accommodation upon release.

The IMB’s findings call for the Prison Service to prioritize IT provision at Send and address the issue of digital skills. This would better equip prisoners for life in a digital society and increase their chances of successful reintegration.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment on the matter.

Bronne:

– Independent Monitoring Board (IMB)

– BBC Nuus

Definisies:

– Independent Monitoring Board (IMB): An independent body that monitors the day-to-day life in prisons and reports on their conditions and treatment of prisoners.

– HMP Send: A women’s prison located near Woking, Surrey.

– Ministry of Justice: The government department responsible for the UK’s justice system, including prisons.

– Digital skills: The ability to utilize and navigate digital technologies effectively in various aspects of life, such as communication, employment, and accessing information.