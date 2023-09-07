Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Kry die Samsung Galaxy S22 vir 'n onverbeterlike prys

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Kry die Samsung Galaxy S22 vir 'n onverbeterlike prys

Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

Sources: (No URLs provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Die omstrede ontplooiing van Google se privaatheid-sandbak

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Die verborge China-blootstelling van S&P 500-aandele

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Die omstrede ontplooiing van Google se privaatheid-sandbak

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die verborge China-blootstelling van S&P 500-aandele

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Apple gaan voort om aan slimbrille saam met Vision Pro te werk

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Vooruitgang in massaspektrometrie-beeldvorming aktiveer subsellulêre kwantitatiewe analise

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments