Google dateer Pixel Watch-toepassing op om Google-rekening te koppel

Google has recently released an update to its Pixel Watch app, allowing users to link their Google accounts to their Pixel Watch. Despite this new feature, Google states that the watch can still be used even without linking it to a Google account.

In addition to the account linking feature, the updated app includes a new section where users can switch or add new devices to the Pixel Watch app. This suggests that Google may be preparing for the launch of the Pixel Watch 2 or the integration of other fitness trackers, such as Fitbits, into the Pixel Watch app.

The new update to the Pixel Watch app is part of Google’s “Spring cleaning” efforts ahead of the October 4 Pixel event. This update is separate from the upcoming software update for the Pixel Watch itself.

The account linking and device-switching capabilities in the Pixel Watch app are likely groundwork for the anticipated Wear OS 4 update. This update is expected to enable the connection of the Pixel Watch to other smartphones without the need for a complete reset.

To make use of these new features and ensure compatibility with future updates, users are advised to update their Pixel Watch app to the latest version. Although Google has not yet revealed the design of the Pixel Watch 2, it is expected to be unveiled at the October event along with other details about the new wearable.

Overall, the updated Pixel Watch app brings exciting possibilities for users to seamlessly integrate their Google accounts and devices, enhancing the overall functionality and usability of the Pixel Watch.

Bronne:

– Google Pixel Watch app update adds Google account linking and device-switching capabilities