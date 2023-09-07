Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Google Toets speelbare aanlynspeletjies op YouTube

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Google Toets speelbare aanlynspeletjies op YouTube

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
Definisies:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
Bronne:
– 9to5google
– Wall Street Journal

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

China se Huawei stel Mate 60 Pro+-slimfoon bekend vir voorverkoop

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Apple onthul opwindende opgraderings en potensiële prysstygings vir iPhone 15 Pro en Pro Max

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Nuwe metode gebruik dubbel-periode RR Lyr-sterre om afstande van sterrestelsels te meet

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Spioenware gekoppel aan Israeliese firma NSO misbruik Apple-toestelfout, sê Citizen Lab

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

China se Huawei stel Mate 60 Pro+-slimfoon bekend vir voorverkoop

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments