Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Android TV-gebruikers kan nou flieks huur of koop deur nuwe 'Winkel'-oortjie

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Android TV-gebruikers kan nou flieks huur of koop deur nuwe 'Winkel'-oortjie

Android TV users will now have the option to buy or rent movies through a new ‘Shop’ tab, which suggests that this could potentially be the end of Google’s Play brand for Android TV.

This new feature offers a streamlined experience for Android TV users, allowing them to easily browse, search, and purchase movies directly from their television screens. By eliminating the need for a separate streaming device or application, this update aims to enhance convenience and accessibility for users.

With the introduction of the ‘Shop’ tab, Android TV users will no longer have to rely solely on the Google Play brand for their movie-watching needs. This move aligns with Google’s broader strategy of consolidating its various services and simplifying the user experience.

Although the specific reasons behind Google’s decision to phase out the Play brand for Android TV are unclear, it is likely part of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline their offerings and focus on their core products. Furthermore, this move may align with the increasing popularity of streaming services, which offer a wide range of movies and TV shows for users to choose from.

It is worth noting that while this new ‘Shop’ tab allows Android TV users to purchase or rent movies, it does not eliminate the option to use other streaming services on the platform. Users will still be able to access popular streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu, through their Android TV devices.

Overall, the introduction of the ‘Shop’ tab for Android TV users signifies a shift in how Google approaches its streaming and entertainment offerings. By providing a more streamlined experience and consolidating its services, Google aims to improve the user experience and remain competitive in the ever-growing streaming market.

Definisies:
– Android TV: It is a smart TV platform that runs the Android operating system, offering users access to various streaming services, apps, and games.
– Google Play: It is an online digital distribution service operated by Google, offering apps, games, music, movies, and other content for Android devices.

Bronne:
– Source article: Sam Tonkin. “Android TV users will instead be able to buy or rent movies through a ‘Shop’ tab.” (Date: 7 September 2023)
– Definisies: Eie kennis.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Microsoft bied regsbeskerming aan gebruikers van AI Copilot-dienste

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Microsoft bied regsbeskerming aan gebruikers van AI Copilot-dienste

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

NASA se Perseverance-rover genereer suurstof op Mars

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Verken die groei van telekommunikasie in die Ivoorkus: sleuteltendense en geleenthede

September 7, 2023 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Neem die asblik uit: Aeolus-satelliet duik aarde toe in beheerde herbetreding

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments