Google Chrome kry 'n ontwerpverfrissing vir sy 15de herdenking

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Google is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Chrome browser with a substantial design refresh. Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with a global market share of 63.56% as of August 2023. The new design, based on Google’s Material You design language, features refreshed icons for improved legibility and new color palettes that complement tabs and the toolbar.

In addition to the visual changes, Chrome is also integrating better with system-level dark and light modes. The settings pop-up menu has been redesigned to provide easier access to Google Translate, Google Password Manager, and extensions.

A redesigned version of the Chrome Web Store is launching in public preview, featuring the same Material You design language. The new store includes categories for AI-powered extensions and introduces Safety Check to enhance extension security. Safety Check verifies the safety of extensions by checking for malicious activity and recent removal from the store.

Google is also upgrading the Safe Browsing feature in Chrome. Instead of relying on a local list of known bad sites that is updated every 30 to 60 minutes, Safe Browsing will now use a real-time list of bad sites. This improvement is expected to result in a 25% increase in protection against malware and phishing threats.

Google Chrome’s design refresh and the updates to the Chrome Web Store and Safe Browsing aim to provide users with a faster, more secure, and visually cohesive browsing experience. As Chrome enters its 15th year, the company remains committed to its initial goal of building a browser that is fast, reliable, secure, and easy to use.

Bronne:
– Statcounter

