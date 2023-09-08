Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Glamnetics werk saam met Harry Potter vir Magical Press-On Nails

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Glamnetics werk saam met Harry Potter vir Magical Press-On Nails

Glamnetics has teamed up with the beloved Harry Potter franchise to create a stunning collection of press-on nails. Inspired by the four Hogwarts houses and the final book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” this collaboration brings a touch of magic to your fingertips.

The collection features 10 press-on nails, with two designs for each Hogwarts House: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. With seven short almond-shaped nails and three short oval-shaped nails, there’s a perfect fit for every wizard and witch.

One standout design in the collection is the Marauder’s Map nail set. These nails boast temperature-changing technology, transforming into a deep scarlet hue in cooler temperatures. However, when exposed to heat or a lamp, they reveal the intricate design of the Marauder’s Map, a beloved artifact from the series.

Glamnetics press-on nails are not only visually stunning but also durable. They have a UV coat that provides a glossy finish, while also adding a protective layer that minimizes chipping and scratching. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is seen in the vegan and cruelty-free materials used for the nails, as well as the 100 percent recyclable PET plastic clear tray.

Each set of press-on nails comes with two adhesive nail tabs, a brush-on nail glue bottle, a crystal glass nail file for perfect shaping, and a press-on nail remover. Additionally, the collaboration offers four Wizarding World-inspired nail add-ons to enhance your magical manicure.

Fans can purchase the Harry Potter press-on nails for $21.99 directly from Glamnetics or for $22 at their retail partner Ulta. The nails are designed to last up to two weeks, ensuring that you can showcase your love for the wizarding world with long-lasting style.

This collaboration comes at an exciting time for Harry Potter fans, as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the development of a new television series based on the entire Harry Potter book series. Each season will focus on a different book, allowing a new generation of readers to experience the magic of Hogwarts on screen.

Bronne:
– Glamnetics press release
– Warner Bros. Discovery announcement

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Amerikaanse kuberveiligheidsagentskap waarsku teen kritieke kwesbaarheid in Apache RocketMQ

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Marvel se Spider-Man 2 beperkte uitgawe PS5-bundel: Wat jy moet weet

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Zoom wek kommer by reguleerders oor Microsoft se teenmededingende gedrag

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Amerikaanse kuberveiligheidsagentskap waarsku teen kritieke kwesbaarheid in Apache RocketMQ

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Glamnetics werk saam met Harry Potter vir Magical Press-On Nails

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Marvel se Spider-Man 2 beperkte uitgawe PS5-bundel: Wat jy moet weet

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Hoe internetbemarking die Mexikaanse vloerbedekkingsmark 'n hupstoot gee

September 8, 2023 0 Comments