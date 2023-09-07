Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Kry onbeperkte toegang tot Mac-toepassings met Setapp-intekening

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Kry onbeperkte toegang tot Mac-toepassings met Setapp-intekening

Looking for the best apps to maximize your Mac’s functionality? Look no further than Setapp. With Setapp, you can get a one-year subscription for just $84.99, allowing you unlimited access to over 240 Mac apps.

Setapp is often referred to as the Netflix of Mac apps, offering a wide range of productivity, work, and creative apps in one place. Instead of scrolling through the App Store and purchasing individual apps, Setapp allows you to download as many apps as you want for a single subscription fee.

The library of apps is constantly being updated, ensuring that you have access to the latest and most useful tools. From apps like CleanMyMac X, which boosts your computer’s performance by cleaning up files and settings, to Meeter, a platform that allows you to join Zoom or Google Meet calls, Setapp has something for everyone.

One of the benefits of Setapp is that you can sample tons of apps without committing to multiple subscriptions or wasting money on programs you may not like. Simply browse through the library, download the apps you want to try, and delete anything you don’t need. The best part is that the apps you love and keep will be available to you without any additional in-app purchases or ads.

Please note that the subscription is exclusively for Mac apps, and additional fees may apply for iOS apps.

Don’t miss out on this limited time offer to get a one-year subscription to Setapp for just $84.99 (reg. $119.88). Discover your new favorite apps and tools and maximize the potential of your Mac.

Bronne:
– Setapp

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Die Atlanta Journal-Constitution verwelkom Imani Dennis en Abbey Edmonson by Digital Team

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Nokia G42 5G: getergde pryse en nuwe kleuropsies

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Die belangrikheid van 'n Amerikaanse regulatoriese sandbox vir kripto-innovasie

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die toekoms van kwantumsleutelverspreiding: 'n Dekade lange inkomstevoorspelling

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die Atlanta Journal-Constitution verwelkom Imani Dennis en Abbey Edmonson by Digital Team

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Nokia G42 5G: getergde pryse en nuwe kleuropsies

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Microsoft kondig Xbox Digital Broadcast vir Tokyo Game Show aan

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments