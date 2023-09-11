Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Embracer Group Explores Selling Gearbox Entertainment Following Investment Setback

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Embracer Group Explores Selling Gearbox Entertainment Following Investment Setback

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

Bronne: Reuters

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Die aanloklikheid en teleurstelling van onbevredigende TV-programme in die stroom-era

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Nuwe stelsel bespoedig betalings vir Hongkong-padtonnels en baan weg vir groter aanvaarding van digitale betalings

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tegnologie

Apple neem Apple Winkel af voor iPhone 15-voorafbestellings

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Die aanloklikheid en teleurstelling van onbevredigende TV-programme in die stroom-era

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Nuwe stelsel bespoedig betalings vir Hongkong-padtonnels en baan weg vir groter aanvaarding van digitale betalings

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple neem Apple Winkel af voor iPhone 15-voorafbestellings

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Vivo om T2 Pro-slimfoon in Indië bekend te stel: 'n prestasiepionier met nuwerwetse estetika

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments