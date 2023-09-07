Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lek: wat om te verwag

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
A recent leak has provided some insight into the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The rumored specs include a titanium design and a 50MP camera sensor, among other features. While these claims have yet to be confirmed, they align with previous rumors surrounding the device.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumored to have a 12MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The phone is said to run on One UI 6, built on top of Android 14.

One notable aspect of the leak is the mention of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with no mention of an Exynos variant. This lines up with an earlier leak that suggested only the Ultra version of the Galaxy S24 would be equipped with a Snapdragon SoC.

Another interesting claim is the titanium design of the phone. This echoes a previous statement made by a well-known leaker back in August. If true, this would result in a more premium and durable build for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Regarding the camera system, the leak suggests a rear setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, a 12MP sensor, a 50MP sensor, and a 10MP sensor. The 50MP sensor aligns with a recent report that the S24 Ultra would feature a 50MP 3x camera.

While these leaked specifications reveal some exciting upgrades for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is important to approach them with caution until official confirmation from Samsung. With that said, it appears that Samsung is aiming to make significant improvements to their flagship device in 2024.

Bronne:
– Ryan Haines / Android Authority

