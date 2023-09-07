Fortnite Hoofstuk 4 Seisoen 4 stel Sticky Granade Launcher bekend

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has brought an array of new content for players, including a brand-new weapon known as the Sticky Grenade Launcher. This weapon fires projectiles that stick to surfaces and explode after a short delay, causing damage to nearby enemies and structures.

With the recent vaulting of regular Grenades, the Sticky Grenade Launcher is now the go-to option for players looking to create explosions and take down opponents. It is also particularly effective for destroying weakened walls around the vaults found in Kado Thorne’s strongholds.

To obtain the Sticky Grenade Launcher, players can search for it in Chests, Holo-Chests, Heist Bags, flying drones, or by claiming a Capture Point. Heist Bags can mostly be found in Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat, the three newest locations introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4. Supply drones are located at Hot Spots, although players will need to check each match to see which Hot Spots are available. Capture Points can be found at most named locations.

However, it is important to note that the contents of Holo-Chests shuffle every match, so players may not always find the Sticky Grenade Launcher in them. It is advised to explore different areas of the map to increase the chances of finding this weapon.

Overall, the Sticky Grenade Launcher is a powerful addition to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, providing players with new tactical opportunities and an exciting explosive weapon to use in their battles.

