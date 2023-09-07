Die belangrikheid van internetbestuur: die bou van 'n gratis, veilige en betroubare internet vir almal

In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, transformative innovations like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Edge computing, and the Metaverse are reshaping our economies and societies. As these advancements continue to gain momentum, coupled with the challenges of climate change and the digital and green transition, the question of internet governance has become a crucial concern.

Previously, internet governance was primarily viewed as a technical issue. However, it has now evolved into a matter of significant international strategic and political importance. The internet has become the chessboard for geopolitical competition, leading to the possibility of internet fragmentation at various layers. This has necessitated a reevaluation of existing governance mechanisms and a focus on finding common principles to ensure a free, secure, and reliable internet for all.

Telefónica, as a leading advocate for a free and inclusive internet, firmly supports the multi-stakeholder governance model as the best approach to safeguarding the global nature and balanced development of the internet. However, both the model and the internet itself need constant improvement and evolution.

Against this backdrop, the European Union (EU) recognizes the complexity and significance of internet governance and is committed to strengthening its role in global digital governance. The EU aims to increase synergies between its policies and actions, as well as seek alignment with science, research, technology, trade, economic security, and supply chains.

To achieve these objectives, the EU plans to convey common positions to effectively influence the UN-led processes that will shape the handling of digital issues at the international level. Close cooperation with the UN Secretary General’s Envoy for Technology is essential, particularly regarding human rights issues and the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance.

Furthermore, the EU seeks to ensure that the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) remains the primary global platform for digital multi-stakeholder dialogue, even beyond 2025. This is crucial in the context of negotiations for a Global Digital Compact.

Telefónica supports the EU’s approach and emphasizes the importance of generating broad consensus among various stakeholders, including civil society, businesses, and the academic community. Internet governance should strike a balance between global and local issues, and existing governance processes such as the IGF have proven successful in fostering diversity and international reach.

The EU has the opportunity to establish a foundation for common external action in the digital field, reinforcing its values and principles while building upon the regulatory developments in European digital markets. A balanced and fair internet development, grounded in respect for human rights and the principle of a level playing field, should be at the core of this effort.

Definisies:

– Artificial Intelligence: Technology that enables machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, problem-solving, and decision-making.

– Internet of Things: The network of physical devices, vehicles, appliances, and other objects embedded with sensors, software, and connectivity that enables them to connect and exchange data.

– Edge computing: A distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, reducing latency and relying less on centralized cloud infrastructure.

– Metaverse: A virtual and immersive digital universe where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users in real-time.

Bronne:

– This article is a summary and reimagined version based on the main points of an existing source article.