Die toekoms van E3 Expo ter sprake aangesien ESA vennootskap met ReedPop beëindig

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
The future of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the once popular video game industry expo, is once again uncertain as the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has ended its partnership with ReedPop, the company that was assisting in the event’s revitalization.

ReedPop is known for organizing events like PAX, EGX, and C2E2, and they were brought on board by the ESA to help reimagine the in-person experience at E3. However, the plans for E3 2023 were ultimately canceled a few months before the scheduled date, indicating that the partnership between ReedPop and ESA was not successful.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, ESA CEO and president Stanley Pierre-Louis expressed appreciation for ReedPop’s partnership and their efforts to bring together the industry and fans through various events. However, he also mentioned that the ESA is exploring ways to evolve and better serve the video game industry through E3, evaluating all aspects of the event, from format to location.

This decision seems to confirm an earlier claim by the Los Angeles City Tourism Commission that plans for E3 2024 and E3 2025 at the Los Angeles Convention Center had been canceled. Nevertheless, Pierre-Louis’ statement and the GamesIndustry.biz report suggest that E3 2024 and E3 2025 are not entirely scrapped. There is still a possibility of the event taking place in 2024 but at a different location, while the ESA is reportedly working on a complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also posed significant challenges for E3’s return to its former glory. The event has struggled to adapt to the changing circumstances and limitations brought about by the pandemic. However, industry observers and fans alike are eagerly awaiting further news about the future of E3 and how it will continue to shape the video game industry.

Bronne:
– GamesIndustry.biz

