September 7, 2023
Netskope verkry Kadiska om sy Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) argitektuur te verbeter

Netskope, a leading provider of cloud, data, and network security solutions, has acquired Kadiska, a digital experience management (DEM) platform company. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Netskope’s SASE architecture combines security and networking to connect users, devices, and locations to applications, websites, and data. With the integration of Kadiska’s DEM capabilities, organizations can ensure the success of hybrid work and other digital transformation initiatives while also digitizing customer experiences.

Kadiska specializes in digital experience monitoring and visibility. The company’s team has extensive experience in DEM, application performance monitoring (APM), and network performance monitoring (NPM). They have developed technology that combines real user experience monitoring (RUM) with end-to-end network and application performance visibility.

By leveraging Kadiska’s monitoring capabilities, Netskope will be able to provide its customers with AI- and machine learning-powered digital experience remediation. This will help monitor and remediate performance issues and optimize the digital experience across Netskope’s SASE architecture.

In August 2023, Netskope launched the Proactive Digital Experience Management for SASE solution. This solution offers several key features, including Synthetic Monitoring Augmentation for Real Traffic (SMART) monitoring, which combines RUM and synthetic transaction monitoring (STM) for visibility into users’ digital experiences. It also enables proactive remediation of digital experience issues and provides multi-level routing controls for optimal application performance.

Netskope’s products and solutions enable organizations to apply zero trust principles, as well as AI and machine learning, to protect their data and defend against cyber threats. The company also offers the Evolve Partner Program, which allows MSSPs, MSPs, and other technology providers to integrate Netskope’s products and solutions into their portfolios.

Overall, the integration of Kadiska’s DEM platform into Netskope’s SASE architecture reinforces Netskope’s commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences while ensuring security and performance for organizations in the digital age.

Bronne:
– MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E
– LinkedIn (Netskope and Kadiska profiles)

