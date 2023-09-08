Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Jim Cramer se weerligronde: Aandelekeuses en waarskuwings

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Jim Cramer se weerligronde: Aandelekeuses en waarskuwings

In this edition of “Mad Money’s” lightning round, host Jim Cramer gives his quick take on various stocks presented by callers. Here are his insights:

1. Norfolk Southern: Cramer considers Norfolk Southern to be attractively priced, stating that it is currently at its cheapest level in a long time. He advises buyers to purchase the stock gradually, in stages, by initially buying 50 shares and then waiting for a slight dip before buying more.

2. Sofi: Cramer expresses his optimism for Sofi, noting that the stock has already doubled but could continue to rise.

3. VinFast: Cramer strongly advises against investing in VinFast. He highlights the lack of car sales and suggests staying away from the company, emphasizing that it should not be a publicly traded stock.

4. PG&E: No specific comment or recommendation was given regarding PG&E.

5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Cramer discloses that he currently avoids stocks that are losing money. He mentions that he would need more information about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals before considering it as a potential investment.

6. Accenture: Cramer praises Accenture for its CEO, Julie Sweet, whom he considers exceptional. He emphasizes that Accenture assists businesses in navigating the complexities of technology and acts as a “digitizer.”

7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: No specific comment or recommendation was given regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

It’s important to note that these are quick opinions provided by Cramer during the lightning round segment and should not be seen as comprehensive investment advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Bronne:

– “Mad Money” with Jim Cramer, CNBC (www.cnbc.com)

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Die verskeidenheid en chaos van Moving Out 2: 'n Vervolgverhaal vol nuwe idees

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Hoe om te verhoed dat u oorbelaste word in Starfield

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Afgeleë digitale moniteringsprogram help pasiënte om beheerde bloeddrukmetings te bereik

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Nuus

League of Legends-spelers is teleurgesteld met Blue Essence Emporium

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die verskeidenheid en chaos van Moving Out 2: 'n Vervolgverhaal vol nuwe idees

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Kritieke kwesbaarheid in Cisco BroadWorks maak geloofsvervalsing en stawing-omleiding moontlik

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes): 'n Sleutelspeler in moderne digitale kommunikasie

September 8, 2023 0 Comments